One northbound lane of Route 29 in Albemarle County closed

One northbound lane of Route 29 in Albemarle County north of Airport Road is closed due to erosion of the slope just off the right edge of the pavement.

VDOT reports that the erosion has undermined the guardrail in that area on the east side of the highway between Lewis and Clark Drive and the North Fork Rivanna River.

A VDOT crew is at the location working to stabilize the slope. The lane will be reopened to traffic when repairs are complete.

Drivers should be alert for directional signs as they approach the work zone, slow down and be alert for vehicles and workers near the open travel lane.

Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. Local updates are also posted to Twitter.com/VaDOTCulp.

