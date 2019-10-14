One injured in Staunton robbery: Police seeking two suspects
A robbery was reported at the Jiffee Mart, 806 Grubert Ave., Staunton, on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.
An employee reported that a male brandished a knife before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the business. The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.
Another employee reported being assaulted by a second suspect outside of the business. That employee received minor injuries as a result of the altercation.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.