One injured in Staunton robbery: Police seeking two suspects

Published Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, 6:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

A robbery was reported at the Jiffee Mart, 806 Grubert Ave., Staunton, on Saturday night at 10:30 p.m.

An employee reported that a male brandished a knife before stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the business. The suspect is described as a male wearing dark clothing.

Another employee reported being assaulted by a second suspect outside of the business. That employee received minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call either the Staunton Police Department at 540.332.3842 or Crimestoppers at 1.800.322.2017.

Comments