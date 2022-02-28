One injured in accident involving school bus in Augusta County

Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash involving an Augusta County school bus in the 200 block of Howardsville Turnpike at 7:48 a.m. Monday.

The school bus was stopped and loading students when a 2013 Chrysler Town and Country minivan experienced an electronic malfunction and struck the bus in the rear. The bus had its lights and sign activated.

No one on the bus was injured, and the students were transferred to another bus.

The driver of the minivan was transported for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.