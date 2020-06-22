One hour online suicide prevention training available

LivingWorks Start teaches life-saving suicide prevention skills in as little as one hour online. Dynamic, interactive content provides a high-impact learning experience.

In just one hour online, LivingWorks Start teaches trainees to recognize when someone is thinking about suicide and connect them to help and support.

COVID-19 update from LivingWorks: In this difficult time, people are struggling with increased stress and anxiety. Suicide prevention skills are needed more than ever, and we’re doing our part to help by offering LivingWorks Start at a reduced price.

Click here to order Start.

LivingWorks Start teaches valuable skills to everyone 15 and older and requires no formal training or prior experience in suicide prevention.

When you sign up for LivingWorks Start training, you’ll learn a powerful four-step model to keep someone safe from suicide, and you’ll have a chance to practice it with impactful simulations.

Safety resources and support are available throughout the program.

LivingWorks Start was developed with input from experts in suicide prevention, education, psychology, public health, social work, faith communities, and the military.

Each LivingWorks Start user receives the same core information and skills training, with additional custom content depending on their background, location, and needs.

Like all of LivingWorks’ core programs, LivingWorks Start is evidence-based. Here’s what third-party evaluations of LivingWorks Start confirmed:

– Improves trainee skills and knowledge

– Improves trainee readiness and confidence

– Safe and effective for trainees as young as 15 years old

– Meets SAMHSA’s Tier III evidence-based training criteria

– Based on best practices in online curriculum development

Click here to learn more about Start.

Crystal Abbe Graham is a suicide prevention advocate and LivingWorks’ trainer. She is also the digital editor of Augusta Free Press.

