One died in fiery one-car crash in Nelson County

Published Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, 5:31 pm

Virginia State Police Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred Friday at 7:19 p.m. on Route 623, west of Route 29.

A 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Route 623 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The driver, Tiffany A. Spencer, 44, of Lovingston, Va., did not survive the crash.

She was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

