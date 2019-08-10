One died in fiery one-car crash in Nelson County
Virginia State Police Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht is investigating a fatal crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred Friday at 7:19 p.m. on Route 623, west of Route 29.
A 2014 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Route 623 when it ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree. The impact of the crash caused the vehicle to catch fire.
The driver, Tiffany A. Spencer, 44, of Lovingston, Va., did not survive the crash.
She was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
