 

One dead, two seriously injured in Madison County crash

Published Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020, 1:36 pm

(© annette shaff – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Madison County.

The crash occurred Monday at 1:40 p.m. along Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road), 1.2 miles North of Route 642 (Duet Road).

A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling North on Route 231 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a Southbound 2015 Hyundai Veloster.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old male of Luray, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 31-year-old female of Baltimore, Md., died while in transport to the hospital. The female was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.

A passenger in the Hyundai, a 38-year-old male of Baltimore, Md., suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.


