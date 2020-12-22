One dead, two seriously injured in Madison County crash
Virginia State Police Trooper B. Coleman is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Madison County.
The crash occurred Monday at 1:40 p.m. along Route 231 (F.T. Valley Road), 1.2 miles North of Route 642 (Duet Road).
A 2020 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling North on Route 231 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a Southbound 2015 Hyundai Veloster.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old male of Luray, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the Hyundai, a 31-year-old female of Baltimore, Md., died while in transport to the hospital. The female was wearing a seatbelt. Her identity is being withheld pending a next of kin notification.
A passenger in the Hyundai, a 38-year-old male of Baltimore, Md., suffered life threatening injuries and was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
Charges are pending.
Virginia State Police Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.