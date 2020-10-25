One dead, one charged with DUI, in overnight Augusta County ATV crash

An ATV crash in Augusta County resulted in the death of a Churchville woman.

Maegan Hoy, 38, died at the scene of the 1:41 a.m. Saturday crash, according to Virginia State Police.

An ATV driven by Todd Jarvis, 37, of Staunton, was making a turn on an incline on the property within the 2500 block of Cold Springs Road when it overturned in a wooded area.

Hoy died at the scene.

Jarvis has been charged with DUI.

The crash remains under investigation.

