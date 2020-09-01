One dead in two-vehicle crash on Route 229 exit ramp in Culpeper County

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Allen is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Culpeper County that occurred Sunday at 10:47 a.m. on Route 29 along the Route 299 exit ramp.

A 2012 Chevrolet Traverse was traveling north on the Route 299 ramp to enter Route 29 when the driver stopped in the merge lane. The driver exited his vehicle to fix an issue with the trailer he was hauling. A 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan traveling on the same entrance ramp was unable to stop, collided with the trailer, the driver of the Chevrolet, and the Chevrolet.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Kenneth M. Stewardson, 58, of Culpeper, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the Dodge, a 42-year-old male, of Culpeper, was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

There were three juvenile passengers in the Dodge. All three juveniles were uninjured and in proper child restraints.

No charges have been placed at this time.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

VSP was assisted by the Culpeper Police Department’s Drone Team, the Culpeper Sheriff’s Office, Culpeper Fire and EMS, and VDOT.

