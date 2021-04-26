One dead in two-vehicle crash in Rockingham County

Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County reported on Thursday, April 22, at 12 noon at the intersection of Route 762 (Eden Valley Road) and Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road).

A 2002 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Route 612 when it stopped at a stop sign and proceeded to make a left turn onto Route 762. The Toyota pulled into the path of a 1994 Mack dump truck traveling southbound on Route 762.

The Mack truck was not able to avoid striking the Toyota on the driver’s side.

The driver of the Toyota, Dorlan J. Adamson, 76, of Harrisonburg, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. Adamson was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Mack truck, a 59-year-old male, of Dayton, was not injured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

