One dead in two-vehicle accident in Rockingham County

A West Virginia teen died from injuries in a two-vehicle accident in Rockingham County on Thursday.

The crash occurred at 9:20 p.m. on Route 612 (Peake Mountain Road) at 1 mile south of Route 763.

A 2006 Dodge Ram was traveling north on Route 612 when it attempted to pass a northbound 2001 Chevy Silverado at a high rate of speed.

The Dodge collided with the Chevy, ran off the right side of the roadway, overturned several times, and struck several trees.

The driver of the Dodge, Tyler W. Custer, 21, of Fulks Run, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Custer was flown to UVA Medical Center with life threatening injuries.

A passenger in the Dodge, Derika Crites, 18, of Maysville, W.Va., was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. Crites was flown to UVA Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Crites later succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.

The driver of the Chevy, an 18-year-old male of Dayton, was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending.

The crash remains under investigation.

