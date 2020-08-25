One dead in three-vehicle crash in Page County

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Greene is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Page County that occurred Monday at 3:59 p.m. on Route 340 approximately 500 feet east of Route 767.

A 2005 Yamaha motorcycle was traveling west on Route 340 at a high rate of speed. As the motorcycle crossed the solid centerline to pass a vehicle in front of it, the motorcycle collided with a 2011 Toyota Camry that was turning into a shopping center. The impact of the crash caused the Toyota to crash into a 2014 Ford F-150 that was stopped at the shopping center exit.

The driver of the Yamaha, Cody S. Brown, 25, of Stanley, was thrown from the motorcycle and suffered life-threatening injuries. Brown was transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment. Brown was wearing a helmet.

A passenger on the Yamaha, Ladonna C. Norris, 26, of Stanley, was thrown from the motorcycle. Norris died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the Toyota, a 48-year-old female of Stanley, suffered minor injuries and was transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. The female was wearing a seatbelt. A passenger in the Toyota, an infant, was not injured in the crash. The infant was in a proper child restraint device.

The driver of the Ford, a 33-year-old female of Luray, was not injured in the crash. The female was wearing a seatbelt.

Charges are pending as the crash remains under investigation.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team Responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

VSP was also assisted by the Stanley Police Department, Page County Sheriff’s Office, and Page County Fire and EMS.

