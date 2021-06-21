One dead in three-vehicle crash in Clarke County

Virginia State Police Trooper J. Lowther is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Clarke County reported on Friday at 6:36 p.m. along Route 340 just north of Route 657.

A 2021 Chevrolet Equinox was traveling south on Route 340 when it crossed a double solid yellow centerline, sideswiped a northbound 1997 Toyota Corolla, and collided head-on with a northbound 1995 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Terry L. Doyle, 46, of Stephens City, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. Doyle was wearing a seatbelt.

The rider of the Harley Davidson, John I. Seifert, 44, of Boyce, died at the scene of the crash as a result of his injuries. Seifert was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Toyota, a 69-year-old male, of Berryville, was uninjured in the crash. The male was wearing a seatbelt.

Doyle was charged with reckless driving.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.