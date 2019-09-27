One dead in single-vehicle crash on Rio Road in Albemarle County

Published Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019, 10:33 pm

At approximately 6:45 pm on Wednesday, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call for a single vehicle crash on Rio Road near the John Warner Parkway.

The vehicle drove off the roadway before coming to a stop in a grassy area near the entrance to the Dunlora neighborhood.

The driver, Mark Wayne Agee, age 65, was transported to UVA Medical Center where he later died. No one else was in the vehicle.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the 6th traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2019.