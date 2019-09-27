One dead in single-vehicle crash on Rio Road in Albemarle County
At approximately 6:45 pm on Wednesday, Albemarle County Police Officers responded to a call for a single vehicle crash on Rio Road near the John Warner Parkway.
The vehicle drove off the roadway before coming to a stop in a grassy area near the entrance to the Dunlora neighborhood.
The driver, Mark Wayne Agee, age 65, was transported to UVA Medical Center where he later died. No one else was in the vehicle.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation by ACPD’s Fatal Crash Reconstruction Team. This is the 6th traffic fatality investigated by ACPD in 2019.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.