One dead in single-vehicle crash in Fauquier County: Virginia State Police

A Falls Church man is dead as a result of a single-vehicle accident in Fauquier County on Wednesday.

Francisco Romero-Gonzalez, 49, of Falls Church, Va., died at the scene of the 5:50 a.m. crash on Route 50 at 3/10 of a mile west of Federal Street.

A 2004 Ford F150 was traveling west on Route 50 when the driver ran off of the roadway left, overcorrected, ran off of the roadway right before striking an embankment and overturning.

The driver of the Ford, Rolando Orozco-Moya, 42, of Annandale, was not injured in the crash. Orozco-Moya was wearing his seat belt.

State Police said Romero-Gonzalez was not wearing his seat belt.

There were two other adult passengers. One male suffered minor injuries and was transported to Reston Hospital Center. He was not wearing a seat-belt. The other male was uninjured and was wearing a seat-belt.

Orozco-Moya was charged with reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation.

