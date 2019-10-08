One dead in Interstate 81 crash in Shenandoah County

Virginia State Police Trooper C. Peer is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County on Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 296.5-mile marker.

A 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling north on I81 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway left, struck a guardrail, ran up an embankment, and collided with a bridge pillar.

The driver of the tractor trailer, Chheanrem R. Chhean, 45, of Rosharan, TX., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Chhean was wearing a seat-belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

Virginia State Police was assisted by VDOT.