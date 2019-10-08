One dead in Interstate 81 crash in Shenandoah County
Virginia State Police Trooper C. Peer is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Shenandoah County on Tuesday at 12:15 a.m. on Interstate 81 at the 296.5-mile marker.
A 2020 Freightliner tractor trailer was traveling north on I81 when the driver lost control, ran off the roadway left, struck a guardrail, ran up an embankment, and collided with a bridge pillar.
The driver of the tractor trailer, Chheanrem R. Chhean, 45, of Rosharan, TX., died at the scene as a result of his injuries. Chhean was wearing a seat-belt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Virginia State Police was assisted by VDOT.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.