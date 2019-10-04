One dead in fatal motorcyle crash in Augusta County
Virginia State Police Trooper S. Stagner is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County that occurred on Monday at 11:30 a.m. on Interstate 81 at Exit 235.
A 2016 Harley-Davidson was traveling north on I-81 when it overturned at the Exit 235 ramp. The motorcycle slid up the exit ramp and struck the guardrail.
The operator, James S. Truxell, 33, of Greenville, Va., was transported to Augusta Medical for treatment of minor injuries. He was wearing a helmet.
The passenger, Jessica L. Truxell, 36, of Greenville, Va., died at the scene. She was wearing a helmet.
The crash remains under investigation.
