One dead in fatal accident in Rockingham County on Sunday

Virginia State Police Trooper H.E. Kelly is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Rockingham County. The crash occurred Sunday at 6:55 a.m. on Route 259 (Brocks Gap Road) at 1.6 miles east of Route 820 (Bergton Road).

A 2010 Mazda MZ3 was traveling east on Route259 when the vehicle crossed the center-line, ran off the left side of the road, and struck an embankment before coming to rest.

The driver of the Mazda, Brittany N. Fairman, 22, of Martinsburg, W.Va. was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Fairman died at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

