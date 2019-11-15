One dead in early-morning crash in Rockingham County

Published Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, 2:13 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County reported Friday at 2:30 a.m. on Route 752 (Hinton Road) at 2 tenths of a mile north of Route 915 (Potter John Lane).

A 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on Rt. 752 when the driver lost control, crossed a double solid yellow line, ran off of the roadway left, collided with a ditch, overturned, and hit an unoccupied parked car before coming to rest.

The driver of the Dodge, Shane J. Moyers, 21, of Dayton, Va., was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Moyers died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

Related

Comments