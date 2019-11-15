One dead in early-morning crash in Rockingham County
Virginia State Police Trooper H. Campbell is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County reported Friday at 2:30 a.m. on Route 752 (Hinton Road) at 2 tenths of a mile north of Route 915 (Potter John Lane).
A 1998 Dodge Ram 1500 was traveling south on Rt. 752 when the driver lost control, crossed a double solid yellow line, ran off of the roadway left, collided with a ditch, overturned, and hit an unoccupied parked car before coming to rest.
The driver of the Dodge, Shane J. Moyers, 21, of Dayton, Va., was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the vehicle. Moyers died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.