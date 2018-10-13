One dead in Culpeper County small plane crash

The investigation remains ongoing into the cause of a fatal plane crash in Culpeper County Friday night (Oct. 12).

The preliminary investigation revealed that an RVA Homebuilt aircraft was conducting aerodynamic maneuvers when it crashed into the ground. The crash occurred in a field in the 12,500 block of Beverly Ford Road in Brandy Station, Va., at approximately 8:10 p.m.

The pilot, Jon S. Thocker of Cincinnati, Ohio, died at the scene. He was the plane’s only occupant.

The FAA and NTSB responded to the scene.

No one on the ground was injured as a result of the crash.

