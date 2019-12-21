 

One dead in crash involving horse-drawn buggy in Buckingham County

Published Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, 12:00 pm

Photo Credit: annette shaff/Adobe Stock

A Buckingham County woman is dead, and five family members were injured, when their horse-drawn buggy was struck by a pickup on Route 60 on Friday.

Sylvia Yoder, 31, died Saturday morning, according to a report from the Virginia State Police.

The accident was reported a 3:55 p.m. The buggy, driven by John Yoder, 36, was struck by a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by George M. Lee, 67, of Buckingham, who was not injured in the crash.

The two-horse buggy was equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle.

John Yoder was thrown from the buggy when it was struck.

Four children – two boys and two girls ranging in age from 2 years to 10 years old – were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Lee was charged with reckless driving. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.

One of the two horses had to be euthanized at the scene. The other horse was transported from the scene by a vet for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

