One dead in crash involving horse-drawn buggy in Buckingham County
A Buckingham County woman is dead, and five family members were injured, when their horse-drawn buggy was struck by a pickup on Route 60 on Friday.
Sylvia Yoder, 31, died Saturday morning, according to a report from the Virginia State Police.
The accident was reported a 3:55 p.m. The buggy, driven by John Yoder, 36, was struck by a 2015 Chevy Silverado driven by George M. Lee, 67, of Buckingham, who was not injured in the crash.
The two-horse buggy was equipped with flashing lights and a reflective triangle.
John Yoder was thrown from the buggy when it was struck.
Four children – two boys and two girls ranging in age from 2 years to 10 years old – were transported to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Lee was charged with reckless driving. Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation.
One of the two horses had to be euthanized at the scene. The other horse was transported from the scene by a vet for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
UVA Basketball Fans!
Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”
Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”
Buy here.