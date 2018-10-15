One dead in Augusta County car crash

Published Sunday, Oct. 14, 2018, 10:20 pm

augusta countyVirginia State Police Trooper J.S. Martin is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Friday at 10:44 p.m. on Stover School Road, less than a mile north of Route 673.

A 1997 Ford Explorer was traveling on Stover School Road when it ran off the left side of the road, struck a rock and overturned.

The driver, James R. Hemp, 77, of Greenville, Va., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

