One dead after crash following pursuit in Albemarle County

A Greene man is dead from injuries in a Friday night crash in Albemarle County that came after a Virginia State Police pursuit.

At approximately 8 p.m. Friday, Virginia State Police Trooper K.C. Anderson observed a 1997 Honda Accord traveling on Route 250 in Fluvanna County without headlights and exceeding the speed limit. Trooper Anderson activated his emergency equipment to initiate a traffic stop. The Honda refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated.

The pursuit continued into Albemarle County on Route 686 where the driver of the suspect vehicle lost control. The Honda ran off the right side, overcorrected, ran off the left side of the road, struck a tree and overturned several times.

The driver, Eric W. Ball, 32, of Greene, was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene. He was the vehicle’s only occupant.

The crash remains under investigation.

Albemarle County Police Department, Louisa Sheriff’s Office, Albemarle County Fire Department and VDOT assisted at the scene.

