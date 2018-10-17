One charged in Nelson County crash

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Virginia State Police Trooper T.A. Hackenbracht is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Nelson County. The crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 15 on Route 29 approximately a half mile north of Route 6/River Road.

A 2002 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling south on Route 29 when the drive lost control. The vehicle spun around and ran off the left side of the highway. It overturned through the median and came to rest upside down in the northbound lanes of Route 29.

The driver, Jessica E. Williams, 32, of Concord, Va., was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was wearing a seat belt.

Three juvenile passengers were transported to UVA Hospital in Charlottesville for treatment. A 9-year-old male passenger was not wearing a seat belt and suffered serious injuries. An 11-year-old female passenger was wearing a seat belt and suffered minor injuries. A 3-year-old male was secured in child safety seat and suffered minor injuries.

Williams was charged for failing to maintain control and stay in the travel lane (Code of Virginia 46.2-804)

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment