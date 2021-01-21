 

One additional COVID-19 positive at Middle River Regional Jail this week

Published Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, 3:10 pm

Middle River Regional JailThe latest round of COVID-19 testing at Middle River Regional Jail added one more inmate positive test to the total.

That one positive pushes the total number of inmates testing positive at the jail since Nov. 25 to 559.

According to a release from the jail Thursday, officials are optimistic that the current outbreak is coming under control.

Staff have developed plans for a more rigid quarantining process of new arrests prior to their introduction into the general population.

Implementing the plan is challenging considering that the jail is currently operating at 200+ above capacity.


