On the Radio: Chris Graham joins Mark Moses Show to talk wrestling, NIL

The Mark Moses Show is joined by Chris Graham of the Augusta Free Press to recap Mark’s crazy night of being a wrestling ring announcer a couple weeks ago in South Florida.

Mark & Chris also go over the latest on changes the NCAA want to make to NIL moving forward in the world of college athletics.

The Mark Moses Show weekday afternoons from 3-6 p.m. on Sports Radio 1560 The Fan & Sportsradio1560.com. You can also listen to Mark Mid days on 95.9 The Rocket.

Follow Mark on social media @markmosesshow.

