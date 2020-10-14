Oluwatimi, Sargeant, Hoffman named to Rimington Watch List

Published Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, 7:31 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Virginia’s Olusegun Oluwatimi, Liberty’s Thomas Sargeant and Virginia Tech’s Brock Hoffman were added to the watch list for the Rimington Trophy, which is presented annually to the top center in D1.

Oluwatimi, a 6’3”, 310-pound junior, currently has a Pro Football Focus grade of 66.8, ranking him 21st nationally among centers.

He has yet to allow a sack in 179 passing snaps for the Virginia offense through three games, while his run calls through three games stands at a 100 percent target success rate.

His PFF run grade is 77.7, ranking him sixth nationally.

Sargeant, a 6’1”, 295-pound redshirt senior, has a PFF grade at 65.3 through four games for Liberty in 2020, ranking him 26th nationally.

Sargeant hasn’t allowed a sack in 141 passing snaps for the Liberty offense, and his run-block grade of 70.8 ranks 14th nationally.

Hoffman’s PFF pass-block grade of 82.4 ranks fourth nationally. He has allowed a single sack in 91 pass snaps for the Hokies offense, but he’s not allowed a hit or a hurry, just one additional pressure.

Overall, Hoffman, who was named the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week following Tech’s 45-24 win over NC State on Sept. 26, grades at 62.3, ranking 40th nationally.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

Comments