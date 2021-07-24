Oluwatimi, Kemp IV named to preaseason watch lists

Published Saturday, Jul. 24, 2021, 9:57 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

UVA center Olusegun Oluwatimi has been named to the Rimington Trophy Preseason Watch List while wide receiver Billy Kemp IV has been included on the Biletnikoff Award Preseason Watch List.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in NCAA Division I College Football. The Biletnikoff Award recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver.

Oluwatimi is on the Rimington Trophy preseason watch list for the second-straight season. The Cavalier center spearheaded an offensive line that ranked No. 1 in the ACC and No. 12 in the nation in tackles for loss allowed (4.2), while also ranking No. 2 in the ACC with 2.0 sacks allowed a game.

Oluwatimi has started all but one game at center for Virginia over the last two seasons. In nine ACC games in 2020, he allowed only one sack and had 20 pancake blocks in one-on-one blocking situations

Kemp IV was Virginia’s leading pass catcher last fall, hauling in 67 passes for 644 yards and a touchdown. He ranked No. 2 in the ACC and No. 18 in the nation with 6.7 receptions per game last season. He caught 10 passes twice in 2020, against then-No. 1 Clemson and again against NC State becoming just the fifth Cavalier to catch 10 or more passes multiple times in the same season.

Kemp IV enters 2020 with 102 career receptions and is 67 yards shy of 1,000 yards.