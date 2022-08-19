Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2: Weigh-In Results
Both Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua have hit the scales ahead of their highly anticipated rematch on Saturday night in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The challenger took to the scales first before the Ukrainian, with both men in great shape and ready for the first bell right now!
Joshua weighed in at a mean 244lbs (17st 6lbs), meanwhile Usyk tipped the scales at a ready 221.5lbs (15st 11lb) The fight is on! All of the pre-fight build up is now complete. We can sit back and watch the two men battle it out for the WBA-Super, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titles.
Joshua is aiming to become a three-time heavyweight champion, meanwhile Usyk looks to make a successful first defence of his World Heavyweight Titles. If you fancy a bet on the fight, be sure to check out our exclusive betting tips and predictions ahead of Usyk vs Joshua 2 on Saturday night.
⚖️ WEIGH-IN 💪@usykaa and @anthonyjoshua hit the scales in Jeddah!
👑 The Unified World Heavyweight Championship#UsykJoshua2 #RageOnTheRedSea pic.twitter.com/fQGkyKI1Qa
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 19, 2022
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua Weigh In Face Off
Both Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk look in exceptional shape ahead of their heavyweight rematch on Saturday night from the Middle-East. Joshua is four pounds heavier than the first fight, with Usyk only gaining half a pound for the second dance between the heavyweight duo.
🥶 THE FINAL FACE OFF 👀@usykaa and @anthonyjoshua rematch tomorrow night! 🔥#UsykJoshua2 #RageOnTheRedSea pic.twitter.com/yqwY92drtk
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 19, 2022
😤😤 #UsykJoshua2 💪💪 pic.twitter.com/QWHUBkCZNN
— Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) August 19, 2022
What to Make of Oleksandr Usyk’s Weigh In
It may come as a slight shock to boxing fans that Oleksandr Usyk has weighed in at almost the exact same weight as the first Joshua clash from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in September.
The 35-year-old tipped the scales at 221.5-pounds, which is just half a pound heavier than the first fight between the duo.
What does this mean for the Ukrainian and what effect will this have on his game plan for Saturday night? Well, we think Usyk will try and fight a similar fight to the first fight with ‘AJ’.
Usyk won comprehensively last time out, so may see no reason of needing to change his tactics for the rematch tomorrow night. Usyk also looked like he was beginning to hurt Joshua in the later rounds, so perhaps believes this time around that if he can get to Joshua a bit earlier, the stoppage may well come.
What To Make of Anthony Joshua’s Weigh In
‘AJ’ tipped the scales at a ready 244-pounds, which may also come as a shock to some people. On the eye it looks like Joshua is a lot trimmer and a bit lighter, but in fact he has weighed in at four-pounds heavier than the first fight with Usyk in September.
Does this mean Joshua is going to take a more front foot approach to the fight? This may well indicate that Joshua is going for broke this time around and is going to try and stop Usyk before letting the fight get into the later rounds.
Only time will tell what Joshua’s approach is in the fight and all will be revealed tomorrow night when the first bell rings at the Jeddah Super Dome!
It’s ON!
Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds
Here are the best odds available for the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight this Saturday night from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change
