Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Fight Odds: Usyk Favourite To Win Rematch

The highly anticipated rematch between Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua is all set and has been announced for August 20th, with both Joshua and Usyk agreeing to a 50/50 purse split. The fight will take place in Jeddah in Saudi Arabi, where Joshua fought Andy Ruiz in his rematch back in 2019. As of yet, no venue has been announced, but that will come in due course.

After the way the first fight went, Usyk is the favourite with the bookies, and rightfully so. The Ukrainian won a relatively straight forward unanimous decision the first time the pair met last year, and is odds on to replicate this feat once again in the rematch. The fight is now less than two months away, which means odds are now available if you are wishing to bet on the huge heavyweight showdown from the Middle East.

Read on to find out more about Usyk vs Joshua 2 including a brief preview, fight odds and best bets for the heavyweight dust-up for three of the four world title belts.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 — Fight Information

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Odds

Here are the best odds available for the Usyk vs Joshua 2 fight for their highly anticipated rematch in August.

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Oleksandr Usyk 2/5 Anthony Joshua 7/4 Draw 18/1

Odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 Preview

Without a doubt one of the biggest fights of the year, as Oleksandr Usyk and Anthony Joshua are set to clash in their rematch bout in less than two months time.

The pair fought back in September 2021, in a fight that was a huge showpiece event at the state of the art Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. On that night, the Ukrainian former undisputed cruiserweight champion was punch perfect, not allowing ‘AJ’ to land his big clubbing shots and picked up round after round before winning a unanimous decision.

This fight is a complete contrast to the first, as Joshua was the betting favourite going in last time. It is now Usyk who is the betting favourite in this rematch, which was announced at the weekend just past for Saturday August 20th in Saudi Arabi.

Joshua has teamed up with legendary trainer Robert Garcia for the rematch, having trained for the last few years with Robert McCracken in Sheffield at the Team GB Boxing headquarters. This change of set up in Team Joshua could well prove to be a masterstroke, with Garcia bringing experience at the highest level and a different style. It could also prove to not make any difference, but that remain to be seen.

In the rematch, if Joshua is to win, he’ll have to go back to the old AJ. The seek and destroy Joshua who walked you down and broke your heart, knocking you out in the process. The Joshua that beat the likes of Dillian Whyte, Alexander Povetkin, Wladimir Klitschko and Charles Martin is the style AJ needs to adopt again if he is to get revenge on Usyk.

Usyk is too smart and his boxing skillset is just too good for Joshua, so if the Watford man is to have any chance of becoming a three-time heavyweight champion of the world, he’ll need to bring back the old dog and put it on Usyk in the rematch.

It promises to be a goliath match-up between two of the best heavyweights in the sport of boxing, so who will walk away victorious in this highly anticipated rematch?

Best Bets and Odds for Heavyweight Showdown

Whether you think that ‘AJ’ will overturn the odds and reclaim his world crowns, or whether you think this could be another routine triumph for Usyk, here at Augusta Free Press we have got you covered with what we believe are the best bets for this enormous heavyweight dust-up.

We think Joshua has every chance of getting his hand raised this time, but if you disagree with us and think Usyk will defeat Joshua for the second time, you can get some fantastic odds on him too. Perhaps you even think Usyk can get the stoppage victory this time against Joshua, which would be a huge statement in the grand scheme of the heavyweight division.

However, after looking at some of the fight odds more in depth, we have come up with a few bets which we believe are still realistic, but at a far better price for punters to add to their bet slips. Here are some of them:

Oleksandr Usyk vs Anthony Joshua 2 TV Channel and Live Stream

TV channel (UK): If you have DAZN on your TV, you will be able to watch this WBA Super, IBF and WBO world title fight from the heavyweight division live on DAZN, provided you are a subscriber to their channel.

Live stream (UK): DAZN subscribers can also watch every punch being thrown from this heavyweight world title fight on the DAZN App.

Tale of the Tape

Oleksandr Usyk record and bio:

Nationality: Ukrainian

Ukrainian Date of Birth: 17th January 1987 (35-years-old)

17th January 1987 (35-years-old) Height: 6′ 3″

6′ 3″ Reach: 78″

78″ Total Fights: 19

19 Record: 19-0 (13 KOs)

Anthony Joshua record and bio: