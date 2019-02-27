Old Rappahannock Brewing Company to establish first craft brewery in Richmond County

Old Rappahannock Brewing Company will create 11 new jobs and invest over $1.2 million to open a new production facility and tasting room in the Town of Warsaw.

The company will source more than 90 percent of the hops, wheat, oysters, and fruit used in its brews from Virginia. Old Rappahannock Brewing will be the first craft brewery in Richmond County and only the third in the region, creating an important new amenity for year-round residents and tourists.

“Old Rappahannock Brewing Company’s investment and job creation in the the Town of Warsaw represents a tremendous opportunity to create new markets for Virginia’s watermen and farmers as craft beverage producers work with them to source the Virginia oysters, wheat, hops, and other items that make their products so distinctive,” said Governor Northam. “This announcement is a significant win that will yield benefits for all of rural coastal Virginia and the thriving craft beverage and tourism industries in our Commonwealth.”

“The Town of Warsaw was built upon the success of farming and fishing in the region. So it is fitting that those cornerstone industries, along with Virginia’s burgeoning craft beverage industry, are also part of town’s revitalization,” said Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Bettina Ring. “We are delighted to partner with the Town of Warsaw and Old Rappahannock Brewing to bring new vibrancy to this community and new market opportunities for our producers.”

“We are thrilled for the opportunity to bring craft beer to Warsaw and Richmond County, and even more excited to be a part of the revitalization efforts ongoing on Main Street in Warsaw,” said Old Rappahannock Brewing Company owner Andy Beale. “This project would not be feasible without the support of the Commonwealth of Virginia, the Town of Warsaw and Richmond County, and we look forward to supporting our local producers and bringing high quality beer to the Northern Neck.”

As the first tenant in the former Jenkins Building, the project will bring new life to the nearly vacant building which encompasses almost an entire block of downtown Warsaw. The renovation of this former hardware store, which will also be home to new retail and restaurants, is a major milestone in the community’s effort to revitalize its downtown. This project supports the Town’s overall economic development revitalization efforts using funds previously received from the Department of Housing and Community Development for façade improvements.

“This project is a shining example of the aggressive economic development efforts that the Town of Warsaw has facilitated within the past few years,” said Town Manager Joseph Quesenberry. “Old Rappahannock Brewing Company not only brings new capital and employment to our Town, it serves as a catalyst for further growth throughout our community. We are ecstatic to announce this project and for the many more projects on the horizon for our beautiful community.”

“The Warsaw Town Council is pleased to see the vision for our community come to fruition. Economic development, tourism, and community development are all being realized through both his project and the many projects that are soon to be announced,” said Mayor Randall L. Phelps. “As Mayor, I would like to personally thank Andy Beale and the Old Rappahannock Brewing Company for their partnership and investment into our Town. I look forward to a long and prosperous future for this dynamic establishment at the heart of our growing downtown.”

“The opening of Old Rappahannock Brewing Company is yet another successful chapter in the revitalization of Warsaw,” said Senator Ryan McDougle. “The microbrewery will be an excellent partner for creating jobs, engaging the local community, and spurring economic development in the Northern Neck.”

The Commonwealth of Virginia is partnering with the Town of Warsaw and Old Rappahannock Brewing Company on this project through the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development (AFID) Fund, which is administered by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS). Governor Northam approved a $50,000 grant from the AFID Fund to secure the project for Virginia, which the Town of Warsaw will match with local funds. The Town of Warsaw’s downtown revitalization efforts have also benefited from a planning grant, technical assistance, and a Community Development Block Grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD).

