Old Ivy Road bridge replacement public hearing set for March 11

Published Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, 9:01 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

VDOT invites the public to attend an upcoming design public hearing for the proposed replacement of the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass in Albemarle County.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Charlottesville-University Area, 1901 Emmet Street, Charlottesville.

The proposed $3.3 million project involves replacing the bridge deck and beams and rehabilitating the bridge piers. The new bridge will be raised slightly to provide more vertical clearance on the Route 29/250 Bypass. During construction, westbound traffic will be detoured while eastbound traffic will continue to use the bridge.

The existing bridge was built in 1961 and carries approximately 8,000 vehicles per day.

At the open house-style hearing, VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.

Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Brian Arnold, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through March 21. Email comments can be sent to Brian.Arnold@vdot.virginia.gov.

Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.

More information about the projects can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/route601bridge.asp. The public hearing brochure, comment sheet and displays are available by clicking on the public outreach tab.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”