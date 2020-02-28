Old Ivy Road bridge replacement public hearing set for March 11
VDOT invites the public to attend an upcoming design public hearing for the proposed replacement of the Route 601 (Old Ivy Road) bridge over the Route 29/250 Bypass in Albemarle County.
The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, March 11 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Charlottesville-University Area, 1901 Emmet Street, Charlottesville.
The proposed $3.3 million project involves replacing the bridge deck and beams and rehabilitating the bridge piers. The new bridge will be raised slightly to provide more vertical clearance on the Route 29/250 Bypass. During construction, westbound traffic will be detoured while eastbound traffic will continue to use the bridge.
The existing bridge was built in 1961 and carries approximately 8,000 vehicles per day.
At the open house-style hearing, VDOT staff will be available to discuss the project and answer questions.
Written comments can also be submitted by mail to Brian Arnold, Project Manager, 1601 Orange Road, Culpeper, VA 22701 through March 21. Email comments can be sent to Brian.Arnold@vdot.virginia.gov.
Anyone requiring special assistance to attend and participate in this meeting may contact VDOT at 540-829-7500, 800-367-7623 or TTY/TDD 711.
More information about the projects can be found on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/projects/culpeper/route601bridge.asp. The public hearing brochure, comment sheet and displays are available by clicking on the public outreach tab.
