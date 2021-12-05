Old Dominion set to face Tulsa in Myrtle Beach Bowl

Old Dominion will play Tulsa in the Myrtle Beach Bowl on Monday, Dec. 20, ESPN announced during its bowl special on Sunday.

ODU and Tulsa will meet at Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium at 2:30 p.m. in a game to be televised nationally on ESPN.

“We are thankful for the opportunity to play in the Myrtle Beach Bowl,” ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. “This is the perfect spot for our fans to celebrate a fun season and gives our players a final chance to go 1-0!”

The Bowl Central Page includes ticket information, travel options, a listing of on-site bowl events and much more information for fans planning to attend the bowl game.

Fans can click here to purchase tickets and enter promo code “ODU21.” By doing so, fans are assured they will sit on the ODU side of the stadium and will receive Old Dominion Athletic Foundation priority points.

Purchasing tickets with the ODU21 code also ensures the ODU athletic department receives a greater portion of bowl revenue and will enhance ODU’s chances of landing future bowl bids.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be headed to the Myrtle Beach Bowl,” ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said. “Certainly, Ricky Rahne and our amazing coaching staff did a wonderful job this season getting such a young team in such an enviable post season position. Our student-athletes have battled so hard all season and rose to the challenge and will be rewarded for all their sacrifice and commitment. Bowl games are wonderful opportunities for fans and teams to gather together and celebrate the conclusion of a successful season. We hope thousands of ODU fans will make the short and easy trip to Myrtle Beach in support of our Monarchs and show a national TV audience and future bowl committees how avid our ODU fan base truly is. What a great way to cap off this 2021 season with our first bowl trip in five years.”

Tulsa is 6-6 overall and went 5-3 in the American Athletic Conference. The Golden Hurricanes started the season 0-3 and were 3-6 before winning three-straight to finish the regular season 6-6. Tulsa was one of just two teams (Navy) to play Cincinnati to a one-score game.

Tulsa also led Oklahoma State 17-14 in the fourth quarter on the road before losing, 28-23, to a team that finished 11-2 and was inches away from beating Baylor in the Big 12 championship game.

Tulsa is led by seventh year head coach Philip Montgomery, who came to Tulsa after spending seven years at Baylor, including the final three as offensive coordinator.

