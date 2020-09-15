Ol’ switcheroo: UVA, Syracuse agree to men’s soccer schedule swap

The Virginia men’s soccer team has agreed to switch locations of its two scheduled matches against Syracuse this season.

Friday’s exhibition contest, which was scheduled for Klöckner Stadium, will now take place at Syracuse on Saturday at 1 p.m.

The regular season match between the two teams on Oct. 30 will now be played at Klöckner Stadium.

Saturday’s match will not be streamed on ACCNX as originally intended.

The Cavaliers will commence their six-game ACC regular season on Saturday, Oct. 3 in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech. Virginia’s home opener is slated for Oct. 9 against Louisville at 7 p.m.

Information from Virginia Athletics

