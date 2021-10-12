Oktoberfest coming to FredNats ballpark on Saturday
The Fredericksburg Nationals announced the first-ever FredNats Oktoberfest at the Ballpark featuring Blue Oyster Cult on Saturday.
The festivities kick off at 2 p.m. with Oktoberfest-inspired food, seasonal beverages, and live music.
Local band 3 Exits to Memphis will take to the stage at 2:30 p.m., followed by Justin Taylor Band at 4:30 p.m. Classic rock favorites Blue Oyster Cult will close out the night with some of their greatest hits.
Ticket prices are $35 for general admission in the stands and $60 standing room only general admission on the field in front of the stage.
Tickets are now on sale at www.FredNatsConcerts.com.