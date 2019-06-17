Officials break ground for VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent

VCU Health representatives joined state and local leaders in New Kent County today to break ground on a $16 million state-of-the-art emergency center.

“Our mission at VCU Health is to preserve and restore health for all people of Virginia and beyond through innovation in service, research and education,” said Marsha D. Rappley, M.D., CEO of VCU Health System and senior vice president for VCU Health Sciences. “We serve this mission across the commonwealth, from Richmond, Fredericksburg, South Hill, Williamsburg, and now right here in New Kent County.”

The 17,000-square-foot VCU Health Emergency Center at New Kent will offer round-the-clock emergency-medicine physicians, emergency-trained registered nurses, laboratory services and integrated technology.

“We’re excited to provide the people of New Kent County and the surrounding areas with emergency care in the area where they live,” said Deborah Davis, chief of strategic initiatives. “The VCU Health Emergency Center will have a positive impact on the community and the lives of many of its residents by reducing travel times for emergency services, which will lead to better patient outcomes.”

The center was made possible through the support of community advocates and local and state government officials. State Sen. Tommy Norment, R-James City, took part in the groundbreaking ceremony and expressed his support for the project.

Del. Chris Peace, R-Hanover, said the center represents the culmination of several years of efforts by New Kent County and VCU Health System to improve accessibility and availability of health care services for residents in this region.

“The long-awaited addition of a new health care provider that employs locally and provides health and well-being to families is a welcomed event,” Peace said.

The center, located at 2495 Pocahontas Trail in Quinton, also will provide advanced imaging including CT scans, digital X-rays and ultrasounds. It will feature 12 treatment rooms and a helipad.

“It has been a pleasure to work alongside the VCU Health System team to bring a new free-standing emergency room to New Kent, which will serve our citizens and those of the surrounding localities,” said Matthew J. Smolnik, director of economic development in New Kent County. “In addition to the medical services provided, this facility will also help spur economic development growth within the county. We look forward to a long-lasting partnership with VCU into the future years.”

The center, located near Exit 205 of Interstate 64, will open in the spring of 2020. The site and facility plans allow for future medical office expansion

