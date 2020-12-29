Officer Tim Wright, K9 Doerak to retire from Harrisonburg Police Department

Published Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, 6:35 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Officer Tim Wright and his K9 partner Doerak are retiring from the Harrisonburg Police Department, effective Jan. 1, which is this coming Friday.

Wright will retire after 25 years of service to the citizens of Harrisonburg. Starting as a full-time officer in 1996, Wright has served in the department’s operations and special operations bureaus.

During his time at HPD, Wright was a field training officer, a general instructor, field sobriety test instructor, vehicle pursuit intervention technique instructor, a member of the Accident Reconstruction Team, a member of the first cadre of the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Team, a member of the Peer Support Team, K9 master trainer, and spent 19 years as a police K9 handler.

Wright was the recipient of the Virginia Police Canine Association Case of the Year award twice, the Mothers Against Drunk Driving award, the VFW Officer of the Year award, the HPD Meritorious Action Award, and the HPD Meritorious Service Award.

Doerak has been on the police force and partnered with Wright for six years.

Doerak is directly responsible for 192 arrests, seizing over $31,900 of drug money, had over 300 drug detection deployments, and 11 evidence searches.

He alerted on countless amounts of drugs including marijuana, methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and ecstacy.

Wright plans to enjoy his retirement by spending more time with his family, Doerak and his other family dog.

Related

Comments