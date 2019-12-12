ODU’s Rahne hires Mark Dupuis as first assistant on new staff

New ODU football coach Ricky Rahne has made his first official hire as the Monarchs head coach, announcing Mark Dupuis as an assistant coach.

“I’m excited to have Mark join the Monarch football family. I have worked side-by-side with him for the past three years. I knew that I wanted him to join me in Norfolk to build a championship culture,” Rahne said. “His high energy and detail oriented coaching style is a perfect start to building a dynamic staff.”

Dupuis comes to ODU after spending the previous three seasons as a graduate assistant at Penn State. At Penn State he worked with the offense.

“It is an incredible honor to join Coach Rahne’s staff and the ODU Monarch football program. I believe in Coach Rahne’s vision for this program beginning with our team’s four core values,” Dupuis said. “With his leadership I know we can achieve excellence on the field, in the classroom and in the community. I am grateful for the opportunity and excited to get to work making Monarch Nation proud!”

Prior to his time with the Nittany Lions, he coached the wide receivers at Fordham for four seasons. While at Fordham, he coached three FCS All-Americans and four All-Patriot League wide receivers.

He began his coaching career at Bates College (Maine), coaching wide receivers.

A native of Salem, New Hampshire, Dupuis graduated from UConn in 2011 with a degree in marketing.

