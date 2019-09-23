Keion White named C-USA Defensive Player of the Week
ODU Football sophomore Keion White was named Conference USA Defensive Player of the Week, C-USA announced on Monday.
White was all over the field on Saturday at No. 21 Virginia, recording six tackles, a career-high 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack.
A native of Garner, North Carolina, White played in just his third career defensive game, as he played tight end last season. He has 16 tackles, six tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks so far this season.
White and the Monarchs return home to face East Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 6 p.m.
