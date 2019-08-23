ODU Women’s Soccer storms past Towson in opener, 4-1

Published Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, 9:08 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

In the 2019 regular season opener, the ODU women’s soccer team (1-0-0) took down Towson (0-1-0) by a 4-1 score on Thursday night at the Tiger Soccer Complex.

Towson got on the scoreboard in the 14th minute off a Jenna Blank goal to give the Tigers an early 1-0 advantage.

Senior co-captain Talia Tapper scored in the 37th minute off a Cami Johnstone assist to tie the match at 1-1. The score remained 1-1 at the half, as the Monarchs held a 4-2 advantage in the shots department.

Riley Kennett struck in the 70th minute off a pass from Malia Mariano, giving ODU a 2-1 lead.

Six minutes later, Amanda Nhek made it 3-1 in the 76th minute. Erica Carpenter and Loes Van Loon were credited with the assist.

Indiah Hunter scored her first career collegiate goal off an Amanda Nhek pass in the 85th minute to make it a 4-1 match.

For the contest, ODU held an 11-4 advantage for shots attempted.

Old Dominion will return to the pitch on Sunday, Aug. 25 at 6:00 p.m. ET, when the Monarchs host George Mason to the ODU Soccer Complex for ODU’s home opener. Sunday’s match will stream on C-USA TV.

Like this: Like Loading...