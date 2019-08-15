ODU Women’s Soccer hosts VMI on Friday for exhibition

Published Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, 8:44 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The ODU women’s soccer team will kick off the 2019 season with its one and only exhibition on Friday, Aug. 16 at 6:00 p.m. ET at the ODU Soccer Complex. Admission is free for the public for Friday night’s match.

The Monarchs are coming off an 8-7-4 season in 2018, in which they went 5-3-2 in Conference USA play. Head coach Angie Hind led ODU to its fourth consecutive C-USA Tournament. Old Dominion ended the regular season on a seven-match unbeaten streak. The 16 goals allowed in the regular season set a new ODU program record.

Earlier this week, junior defender and team co-captain Emily Roberts was named to the Preseason All-Conference USA Team, as voted on by the league’s head coaches.

VMI is coming off a 7-9-2 season, in which the Keydets finished 0-8-1 in Southern Conference play.

2019 ODU Soccer Voucher Books!



For just $25, fans can receive 20 vouchers valid for any ODU Women’s or Men’s regular season home match. An ODU Scarf will be included for first 150 voucher books purchased. PLEASE CLICK HERE for more information.

Like this: Like Loading...