ODU women’s basketball announces 2019-20 schedule

ODU women’s basketball head coach Nikki McCray announced the Monarchs 2019-20 schedule on Thursday morning. ODU returns the entire roster from last season, where they made a 13-win improvement and secured a WNIT appearance.

The schedule features seven teams with at least 20 wins or more in 2018-19 and five in-state foes. Including the exhibition, the Monarchs will host 16 home games this season, two more home appearances than last season.

“I am very excited about our non-conference schedule, said coach McCray. “We feel we have put together a very competitive schedule that will get us ready for not only the tough competition in the C-USA but hopefully postseason play as well.”

The non-conference schedule features trips to Auburn, Virginia, William & Mary, VCU and a Thanksgiving Tournament hosted by Cal Poly for the 13th Annual ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic.

ODU will open the season at home with an exhibition game against Christopher Newport on Nov. 1. On Nov. 8, ODU welcomes Campbell for their regular season opener at the Chartway Arena at the Ted Constant Center. ODU then squares off against 2019 NCAA Tournament participant Auburn on the road Nov. 14. The game will mark their first meeting since 2014.

ODU returns home on Nov. 20 for a matchup against Winthrop, which will mark Old Dominion’s annual Education Day. On Nov. 24, the Monarchs will hit the road to face Virginia in their 34th overall meeting.

The Monarchs will then travel to California to take on Cal Poly and Idaho in the ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic from Nov. 29-30.

ODU opens December on the road with an in-state game against William & Mary on Dec. 5. On Dec. 8, the Monarchs return home to host UMES for their first meeting since 2011. ODU then heads to Richmond on Dec. 15 to take on VCU, a 2019 WNIT team. To close out non-conference action, ODU will host the Inaugural Anne Donovan Classic from Dec. 19-21, which will feature Richmond, Hampton and Mount St. Mary’s.

Following non-conference action, McCray’s squad will play 18 conference games.

The 2020 C-USA Championships will be held in Frisco, Texas, March 11-14, at Ford Center at The Star.

Women’s Basketball Season Tickets



Season tickets are on sale now for the 2019-20 season at www.ynottix.com. Current season ticket holders can renew their seats online through their ticket account at this time. Renewal information will be mailed to current season ticket holders within the next 7-10 days. New customers can purchase online or by calling the ODU Ticket Office at 757-683-4444. Also new this season, ODAF will offer courtside seating at women’s games. Courtside seats can be purchased for $250 each and offer the ultimate game-viewing experience. Call Jay Haeseker at 757-683-6964 to guarantee your courtside seats. Let’s continue to build on our recent success in women’s basketball by filling the stands every night at the newly-named Chartway Arena!

2019-20 Women’s Basketball Schedule



Nov. 1 Christopher Newport (Exhibition)

Nov. 8 Campbell

Nov. 14 at Auburn

Nov. 20 Winthrop #

Nov. 24 at Virginia

Nov. 29-30 ShareSLO Holiday Beach Classic (Idaho, Cal Poly)

Dec. 5 at William & Mary

Dec. 8 University of Maryland Eastern Shore

Dec. 15 at VCU

Dec. 19-21 Anne Donovan Classic

Jan. 2 at Middle Tennessee

Jan. 4 at UAB

Jan. 11 Charlotte

Jan. 16 Western Kentucky

Jan. 18 Marshall

Jan. 23 at FIU

Jan. 25 at FAU

Jan. 30 Southern Mississippi

Feb. 1 Louisiana Tech

Feb. 6 at UTSA

Feb. 8 at UTEP

Feb. 13 Rice

Feb. 15 North Texas

Feb. 20 at Charlotte

Feb. 22 C-USA Regular Season Game *

Feb. 26 C-USA Regular Season Game *

Feb. 29 C-USA Regular Season Game *

Mar. 5 C-USA Regular Season Game *

Mar. 7 C-USA Regular Season Game *

Mar. 11-14 C-USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas

# = Education Day

* = ODU will only play on four of the five designated dates, which will complete the regular season slate. Two of the four games will be at home and the other two will be on the road. This portion of the schedule will be announced at a later date.

