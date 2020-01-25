ODU-Wake Forest football season opener moved to Friday, Sept. 4

The 2020 ODU football opener at S.B. Ballard Stadium against Wake Forest has been moved to Friday, Sept. 4.

“I believe the modified playing date for our Labor Day weekend home game with Wake Forest will be well received by fans of both ODU and Wake Forest. Playing on the Friday evening of a three-day holiday weekend will give fans the balance of their weekend to enjoy with family and friends while also being able to come out and support our ODU football program and our new head football coach, Ricky Rahne and our new football staff in their season home opening debut on Friday evening,” ODU Director of Athletics Dr. Wood Selig said on Friday. “I think the unique playing date and holiday weekend circumstances should translate to an electric environment and home field advantage for the Monarchs. What an exciting way to start a new era, and a new decade of ODU football.”

The Friday game against the Demon Deacons will be the first time in program history ODU opens the season on a Friday, and will be the fourth time the Monarchs play on a Friday night.

A primary motivation for the schedule adjustment by the two institutions was to move this signature game into a prime-time spot while preserving the three-day holiday weekend for the fans of both teams.

The contest will be the first time in program history ODU opens the season against a Power-Five opponent.

Wake Forest went 8-5 in 2019 and played in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl.

Season tickets are on sale and ODU has introduced a $150 season ticket option for a reserved benchback seat. New season ticket buyers can now purchase season tickets at www.ynottix.com.

Returning season ticket holders do not need to act at this time as those seats are being held. Returning season ticket holders will have until May 1 to renew.

