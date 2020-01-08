ODU releases 2020 football schedule: Two home games with ACC schools

ODU football will open the 2020 season with four home games and host two ACC schools, highlighting the most attractive home schedule in program history.

“We are excited for our 2020 season. We are one of two Group of Five teams in the country that welcome two Power Five opponents to our home stadium,” ODU head coach Ricky Rahne said. “Combine that with a competitive Conference USA slate and we are confident that 2020 will be a very exciting season at S.B. Ballard Stadium.”

The Monarchs open the season at home against Wake Forest on Saturday, Sept. 5. It will be the first time in program history ODU opens the season against a Power-Five opponent. Wake Forest is the first of eight opponents that played in a bowl game this season.

ODU hosts Hampton the following week before opening Conference USA play on Saturday, Sept. 19 against FIU.

The fourth game of the season-opening homestand is on Saturday, Sept. 26 against Middle Tennessee.

Old Dominion hits the road when the calendar turns to October, traveling to UConn to take on the Huskies. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.

ODU has a bye Oct. 10 and is back on the road Saturday, Oct. 17 at UTSA. The Roadrunners are one of two opponents on this year’s schedule with a new head coach (FAU), as Jeff Traylor will lead UTSA into Norfolk.

The Monarchs return home on Saturday, Oct. 24 to take on their second Power-Five foe of the season, Virginia. ODU joins UNLV as one of two Group of Five schools to host a pair of Power-Five opponents.

ODU travels to Western Kentucky on Halloween, Saturday, Oct. 31. WKU had a six-game win improvement from a season ago to finish 9-4 in 2019, including a 23-20 win over Western Michigan in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl.

UAB comes to Norfolk for the first time on Saturday, Nov. 7. The Blazers have appeared in the C-USA Championship the last two years and played in their third bowl game this season.

The Monarchs end the road portion of the schedule with back-to-back contests, taking on Charlotte Saturday, Nov. 14 and Florida Atlantic, Nov. 21. Charlotte participated in its first bowl game this season, while FAU won Conference USA.

ODU concludes the regular season on Saturday, Nov. 28 against Marshall. The Thundering Herd has played in a bowl game six of the last seven years and finished 8-5 this season.

Season tickets are on sale and ODU has introduced a $150 season ticket option for a reserved benchback seat. New season ticket buyers can now purchase season tickets at www.ynottix.com. Returning season ticket holders do not need to act at this time as those seats are being held. The ODU Ticket Office will notify returning season ticket holders when renewal applications are available. Returning season ticket holders will have until May 1 to renew.

