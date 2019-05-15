ODU powers to 17-8 win over VMI Baseball

Will Morgan went 5-5 with a home run and eight RBI Tuesday to lead ODU to a 17-8 victory over the VMI baseball team in a non-conference game.

The Monarchs opened a 7-2 lead and made the score 15-2 after an eight-run sixth inning.

Will Knight hit a solo home run in the second inning, and the Keydets added another run on a wild pitch in the frame. The Keydets scored six runs in the seventh, aided by six walks.

Jake Huggins finished the evening 2-4 with a run and an RBI. Nathan Loyd was 1-2 with a walk, an RBI and a run scored. The Keydets drew eight walks.

Matt Keane threw a perfect inning of relief, and Seth Nichols and Michael Spence were unscored upon in their relief appearances.

Morgan scored twice for ODU (33-18) and Bryce Windham, Vinnie Pasquantino, Andy Garriola and Matt Schwarz each had two hits.

The Keydets (15-38) host Eastern Illinois University this weekend in their final regular-season series of the year. The non-conference games are scheduled for Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (4 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.).

