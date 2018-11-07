ODU Monarchs down Navy in opener, 67-44

Published Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, 12:21 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

oduODU (1-0) defeated Navy (0-1) by a 67-44 score on Tuesday night in the 2018-19 regular season opener at the Ted Constant Convocation Center.

Ahmad Caver poured in a game-high 24 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. B.J. Stith followed with 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Also in double-figures for ODU was Xavier Green, who finished with 12 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. A total of 12 Monarchs checked into Tuesday’s ballgame.

For the game, ODU held Navy to 25.0% (14-56) shooting from the floor and 23.8% (5-21) from three-point range. For the contest, the Monarchs held advantages for points off turnovers (12-0), points in the paint (23-14), fast break points (11-2) and blocks (8-1).

The Midshipmen opened the second half on a 17-5 run, cutting their deficit to three, 40-37, with 9:45 remaining in regulation. The Monarchs would end the contest on a 27-7 run to ultimately claim a 23 points victory at the Ted on Tuesday night.

With 6:41 to play in the opening half, the score remained tied, 14-14. The Monarchs closed the first half on a 21-6 run to claim a 15-point lead at the half, 35-20. Caver led all scorers with 17, while Marquis Godwin hauled down a team-high six rebounds. Stith dished out a half-high four assists and Dajour Dickens blocked a half-high three shots.

Old Dominion will return to action on Friday, Nov. 9 for its first road contest of the season at Saint Joseph’s in Philadelphia, Pa. for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Friday night’s contest will air on ESPN+. Saint Joseph’s was picked to finish second in the A10 Preseason Poll.

Books from AFP

2018-19 UVA Basketball Preview: Just $1.99 on Amazon!

UVA Basketball finished the 2017-18 season ranked at the top of the national polls. Augusta Free Press editor Chris Graham offers his insight and analysis on the 2018-19 'Hoos, breaking down the roster, the legacy of coach Tony Bennett, and how the loss to UMBC could fuel a run through March Madness next spring.

The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever: Just $3.49 on Amazon!

Chris Graham offers a glimpse behind the curtain of the pro wrestling business in his new book, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, the inside story of the 2011 Night of Legends, a live pay-per-view event featuring stars including WWE Hall of Famers Kevin Nash, "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan and The Rock 'n Roll Express that was met with almost universally negative reviews.

Mad About U: History of University Hall available on Amazon for just $5.99!

Mad About U: Four Decades of at University Hall is a comprehensive book covering the players, coaches and memories of University Hall at the University of Virginia. Join us as we look back at the memories from more than 40 years in U Hall.


News From Around the Web


Shop Google



Comment