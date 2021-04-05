ODU football season tickets for 2021 now on sale

ODU football season tickets are now on sale, and football season ticket holders from the 2019 season can renew their seats online at www.ynottix.com for the 2021 season.

“We look forward to welcoming our fans back to Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium this fall and offering a vibrant gameday environment with scores of fans in the stands. Our first home game against Hampton will be a celebration of everything we enjoy about ODU football, and the much-anticipated first home game under Head Coach Ricky Rahne‘s leadership. I expect a capacity crowd in S.B. Ballard Stadium on Sept. 11,” expressed ODU Director of Athletics, Dr. Wood Selig

The 2021 ODAF Gameplan will be mailed to 2019/2020 season ticket holders within the next few weeks. The deadline for ODAF member and season ticket holders to renew is June 1.

How to purchase or renew

To renew season tickets online click here. Renewals can also be made over the phone by calling the ODU Ticket Office at 757-683-4444. New season tickets can be purchased online at www.ynottix.com or by calling Justin Ross at 757-683-3360.

Ticket holders who renewed their seats for the 2020 season and credited their purchase to the 2021 season, can login to their ticket account here and the value of their 2020 purchase should be reflected in their balance for the 2021 season. If you have questions about your credit, please contact the ODU Ticket office at 757-683-4444.

Schedule

The 2021 home slate features six home games beginning Saturday, Sept. 11. The Monarchs will welcome the Hampton Pirates to Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium in Ricky Rahne‘s first home game as head coach. The game is designated as a Whiteout game and fans are encouraged to wear white. The Monarchs will host Buffalo on Sept. 25, a team that finished in the AP Top 25 rankings last season, before home C-USA games against Western Kentucky, Louisiana Tech, Florida Atlantic and Charlotte. The Monarchs will don light blue jerseys for the first time in program history on Sept. 25 vs. Buffalo and fans are encouraged to wear light blue.

Click here for a full schedule.

Ticket promos & pricing

Every season ticket account holder who renews or purchases a total of four or more seats priced at $200 or more by the June 1 deadline, will receive a light blue ODU Under Armour Taylor Heinicke jersey.

Sideline seats start at just $99 for the 2021 season. Ticket prices and seat memberships have been reduced in more than one-third of sideline seats from the 2019 season. Additionally, more than 5,000 sideline seats are now available without a seat membership. Non-membership seats are priced at $200, $150, or $99 for a full-season ticket, depending on location. Click here for a seating map with season ticket and membership costs.

Premium seating opportunities

The PNC Gridiron Club has a limited number of seats available for purchase. PNC Gridiron Club tickets start at $2,750 for two seats. Contact the ODAF at 757-683-6963 for additional information about the PNC Gridiron Club and other Premium Seating opportunities within the Priority Automotive Club and the Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group Football Complex.

Prize drawings for season ticket purchasers

Every account holder who renews or purchases 2021 football season tickets, prior to August 31, will be entered to win these great prizes:

Luxury box suite for 16 guests, with food and VIP parking provided, for a game during the 2021 season. Six winners will be selected.

Travel with the team on an all-expenses paid trip for two people to the FIU game on November 6 in sunny Miami, Florida.

Sideline Experience – Experience the game from the sidelines as you enjoy a quarter on the S.B. Ballard Stadium turf. Six account holders will be selected.

One of three ODU footballs and game helmets signed by Taylor Heinicke

Official Game Day T-shirt Pack

This season ODU will offer an official game day t-shirt pack through the ODU Bookstore. Each pack comes with two Under Armour t-shirts, one white and one light blue. Wear white to the home opener on Sept 11 and light blue to the Buffalo game on Sept 25. Season ticket holders and ODAF members will receive a 10% discount on their purchase. More details and your opportunity to purchase will be announced in the coming weeks.

