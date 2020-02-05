ODU Football: Ricky Rahne adds 12 to Class of 2020 on February Signing Day

Published Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, 6:39 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

ODU Football coach Ricky Rahne signed 12 student-athlete to National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, adding to the six signed in December for a total of 18 in the 2020 recruiting class.

“It’s a really good class. “We’ve filled some holes in the secondary and defensive line and added some great athleticism to the offensive line,” Rahne said. “I thought we did a great job as a staff making sure that we dug in on those guys, that we just didn’t take no for an answer right way. We dug in, built some relationships and were able to get some guys late.

February signees

Alonzo Ford – 6-3, 290 – DT – Richmond, Va./Varina

Three-star recruit … No. 51 ranked recruit in Virginia … Earned first-team Class 5A All-State honors on both the offensive and defensive line … Helped Varina to an 11-3 record and berth in the state semifinals as a senior … As a junior, recorded 34 tackles, nine tackles for loss, three sacks and an interception.

Other Schools Considered: Boston College, Air Force, Army, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, Temple

K’Ron Ferrell – 5-11, 170 – CB – Dorchester, S.C./Woodland

Three-star recruit … No. 53 ranked recruit in South Carolina … Helped Woodland to a 9-3 record and berth in the South Carolina State playoffs … Played in the annual North-South South Carolina All-Star Game … Totaled 67 tackles and six interceptions as a senior … Recorded seven touchdowns combined on offense and special teams … Earned first-team All-Lowcountry honors.

Other Schools Considered: Georgia Tech, Appalachian State, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Middle Tennessee

Tre Hawkins – 6-3, 186 – S – Temple, Texas//Temple/Trinity Valley

Recorded 60 tackles, seven pass breakups and two interceptions as a senior at Temple HS … Helped Temple to a berth in the regional final his senior year … Also a standout sprinter on the track team … Recorded 26 tackles this season at Trinity Valley … Notched 18 tackles and a forced fumble as a freshman at Trinity Valley.

Keyshawn Hunter – 6-2, 295 – DT – Washington, D.C./H.D. Woodson

A three-star recruit by 247 sports … Ranked as the No. 12 recruit from Washington, D.C., and No. 95 defensive tackle in the country … Registered 65 tackles and eight sacks as a senior … Helped Woodson H.D. to a 7-5 record and berth in the state semifinals … Two-time first-team All-DCIAA … First-team All-State.

Other Schools Considered: NC State, Syracuse, Rutgers, Florida State, Wake Forest, Wisconsin, East Carolina, Toledo, UMass, Liberty

Talyn Hunter – 6-4, 255 – OL – Harrisburg, N.C./Hickory Ridge

Helped Hickory Ridge to an 8-4 record and berth in the second round of the North Carolina State playoffs … Earned all-conference honors.

Other Schools Considered: Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Colorado State

LaMareon James – 5-10, 170 – CB – Chesapeake, Va./Indian River

Three-star recruit … Ranked as the No. 3 recruit in Hampton Roads by the Virginian Pilot … Two-time first-team All-Tidewater … Named first-team All-Region … Caught 24 passes for 681 yards and rushed for 475 yards and 10 touchdowns as a senior … Recorded five interceptions and returned two for touchdowns on defense … No. 7 ranked recruit in Virginia (Rivals).

Other Schools Considered: Auburn, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Rutgers, Virginia Tech, East Carolina, Liberty

Tyrik McDaniel – 6-1, 184 – S – Irmo, S.C./Dutch Fork

Three-star recruit … Led Dutch Fork to four-straight South Carolina State Championships … Earned All-State honors as a senior … No. 25 ranked recruit in South Carolina.

Other Schools Considered: Akron, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Southern Miss, UConn

Obie Sanni – 5-9, 185 – RB – Aurora, Colo./Smoky Hill

A two-time Metro 10 Conference Player of the Year … Earned Colorado Class 5A All-State accolades at running back … Rushed 172 times for 1,603 yards and 29 touchdowns as a senior … Totaled 4,004 yards and 49 touchdowns in his career … Led Smoky Hill to an 11-1 record and to the second round of the Colorado State playoffs.

Santana Saunders – 6-5, 270 – OL – Upper Marlboro, Md./Charles Herbert Flowers

Three-star recruit … Led Charles Herbert Flowers High School to third round of the Maryland State playoffs … Earned first-team All-County accolades … Played in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl.

Other Schools Considered: Maryland, Buffalo, East Carolina, Kent State, Ohio

Adrian Spellman – 6-4, 240 – DE – Elizabeth City, N.C./Northeastern

Three-star recruit … Registered 122 tackles and 20 sacks as a senior in 2019 … His 20 sacks were the seventh most in North Carolina this season … Led Northeastern to back-to-back state championship game appearances.

Other Schools Considered: Duke, Appalachian State, East Carolina, Liberty

Chazz Wallace – 6-2, 290 – DL – Gaithersburg, Md./The Avalon School

Three-star recruit … No. 44 ranked recruit in Maryland … Played for the United States National Under-19 team in the International Bowl.

Other Schools Considered: Louisville, Maryland, Rutgers, Akron, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Coastal Carolina, Eastern Michigan, FIU, Liberty, Ken State, Ohio, Temple, Toledo

Levi Wentz – 6-3, 180 – CB – Gibsonia, Pa./Pine Richland

Two-star recruit … Totaled 45 tackles, nine pass breakups, two interceptions and two tackles for loss … Helped Pine Richland to a 10-2 record and berth in the state playoffs … Played one year of high school football.

Other Schools Considered: Army, Navy

Related