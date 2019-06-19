ODU football receives ESPY nomination for win over Virginia Tech

The ODU football team’s win this year over No. 13 Virginia Tech has been nominated for an ESPY Award, ESPN announced on Wednesday. The historic win for ODU is listed under Best Upset.

The Monarchs beat the Hokies 49-35 on Saturday, Sept. 22 in Norfolk. Quarterback Blake LaRussa passed for 495-yards, the second most ever allowed by a Tech defense, and four touchdowns, while Jonathan Duhart and Travis Fulgham combined for 18 receptions for 330-yards and four touchdowns.

LaRussa earned multiple National Player of the Week honors, as well as Conference USA Offensive Player of the Week, while Oshane Ximines, who had seven tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks, was named the C-USA Defensive Player of the Week.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, ODU had a 1.8 percent chance of beating the Hokies prior to kickoff. This marked the biggest upset by an FBS team in the 14 years of ESPN’s Football Power Index predictions.

Like this: Like Loading...







The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history. Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google