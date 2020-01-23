ODU Football: Rahne finalizes staff with addition of Leon Wright

ODU football coach Ricky Rahne has hired Duke alum Leon Wright to coach cornerbacks, completing Rahne’s initial coaching staff with the Monarchs.

“Leon brings a wealth of knowledge at the cornerback position. His ability to connect with people has helped him to be a successful recruiter at a variety of levels,” Rahne said. “I’m excited to see what he can bring to Monarch Nation.”

Wright comes to ODU after spending the 2019 season as cornerbacks coach at Mercer. The Bears allowed just 203.3 yards per game passing and finished 19th in FCS with 15 touchdown passes allowed.

He was a defensive backs analyst in 2018 at LSU, his third separate stint with the Tigers. He was a GA with the 2019 national champs from 2013-2014 and also in 2016.

Prior to the 2017 season, Wright coached the wide receivers and passing game coordinator at Garden City Community College (Kan.) and helped them to an 8-4 record.

Wright spent 2015 coaching the corners at Princeton and also in 2015 was with the Jacksonville Jaguars on the Bill Walsh NFL Minority Fellowship.

He began his coaching career in 2011 as a defensive quality control coach at Duke.

A four-year letter winner at Duke, Wright started 30 of the 41 games he played and compiled career totals of 151 tackles, 4.0 tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, 20 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries.

In addition, Wright returned 42 points for 217 yards and seven kickoffs for 136 yards. He earned All-ACC accolades after tallying 58 tackles, 2.0 TFL, five interceptions and eight pass breakups as a senior.

