ODU Football: Rahne filling out coaching staff

New ODU Football coach Ricky Rahne is fleshing out his staff.

Rahne announced Friday the addition of four assistant coaches: Kirk Campbell (offensive coordinator/quarterbacks), Kevin Smith (special teams coordinator/outside linebackers), Tony Lucas (running backs) and Kevin Reihner (offensive line).

The quartet joins Mark Dupuis (wide receivers) on Rahne’s initial staff at Old Dominion. Additional assistant coaches will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I’m incredibly excited to add four more talented coaches to the Old Dominion family,” Rahne said. “Each one possesses great passion for the game of football and an energy that will make all of Monarch nation proud.”

Campbell joins the Monarchs as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. He has spent the last three years at Penn State as an offensive analyst. While at Penn State, he assisted Rahne in all QB meetings, scouted future opponents and was a part of game planning. While at Penn State, the Nittany Lions won 31 games and went to two New Years’ Six Bowls.

Campbell was the offensive coordinator at Alderson Broaddus for five years prior to his time at Penn State. Over five years his offenses averaged 34.7 points per game and, in 2016, led the startup program to a 9-2 record, just their fourth season of football. That season, Alderson Broaddus had three All-American’s and 13 all-conference performers.

Prior to joining Alderson Broaddus, he coached the wide receivers and tight ends at Tiffin (Ohio), and started his coaching career as a graduate assistant coaching the wide receivers and tight ends at West Virginia Wesleyan.

Smith joins ODU as the outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator. He comes to Norfolk after spending three seasons at Penn State as a defensive graduate assistant.

Smith coached the defensive line for two years and the linebackers for one. This year, Smith assisted with the defensive line and helped Penn State rank in the top 15 in FBS in sacks (10th) and tackles for loss (14th), along with a No. 24 ranking in total defense. Penn State also finished 8th in scoring defense while giving up just 16.0 points per game. T

Smith coached the defensive line and was the special teams coordinator at Lock Haven for two years before joining Penn State. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Urbana University (Ohio). He coached at Urbana for two years, coaching the linebackers and defensive line and special teams.

Smith played linebacker at Urbana and was a two-time all-state honoree at Lexington High School in Ohio.

Reihner will coach the offensive line at Old Dominion. He was a graduate assistant coaching the offensive line this year at Penn State.

Prior to this season, he was the tight ends coach at Delaware. While at Delaware, Reihner helped the Blue Hens to the 2018 FCS Playoffs for the first time since 2010. Tight End Charles Scarff was named an FCS All-America and first-team All-CAA.

Reihner was a graduate assistant offensive line coach in 2017 at Wake Forest and helped the Demon Deacons finish 8-5 and end the year with a Belk Bowl win over Texas A&M.

Reihner began his coaching career as the offensive quality control coach at Fordham, and helped the Rams to an 8-3 record.

Reihner played in three-straight BCS bowl games as an offensive lineman at Stanford before transferring to Penn State as a grad transfer. At Penn State, he was a letterwinner that helped the Nittany Lions to the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Lucas will coach the running backs at ODU. He spent the 2019 season coaching running backs and was the special teams coordinator at Elon. Prior to that, he spent a pair of seasons at Temple, coaching the Owls’ all-time leading rusher, Ryquell Armstead.

Lucas spent four seasons at Delaware, coaching the running backs and recruiting coordinator. In his four years with the Blue Hens, they averaged more than 5.0 yards per carry every year, and he coached four All-CAA running backs, including current Detroit Lion, Wes Hills.

Prior to his time at Delaware, Lucas coached the running backs and was the recruiting coordinator at Georgetown. In both of his seasons at Georgetown, Lucas coached an all-conference running back.

After graduating from Columbia University, Lucas began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Trinity College (Conn.) before moving on to Bowling Green as the defensive quality control coach.

